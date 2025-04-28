Score Big at the Parimatch Festival of Winnings!

The Parimatch Festival of Winnings is captivating cricket fans as it aligns with this year's Indian T20 League. The grand tournament, notably larger than previous years, promises not only thrilling matches but also a spectacular array of prizes for participants.

The first round has already rewarded 550 winners with luxurious items including a Porsche Cayenne, Tanishq Jewellery, and premium tech gadgets. Now, Round 2 has commenced, running until May 25, 2025, inviting new and returning players to join the excitement. An additional Porsche 911 Carrera is among the enticing rewards awaiting top performers.

New players can enjoy significant bonuses and free bets, while avid gamers might additionally earn through Parimatch's Loyalty Hub, which offers daily prize drops and special missions during the tournament season. The event continues to blend sports enthusiasm with gaming excitement, offering players countless chances to win big.

(With inputs from agencies.)