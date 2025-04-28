Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir's Missing Aura: KKR's Struggles Without Their Mentor

KKR pacer Harshit Rana reflects on the impact of Gautam Gambhir's mentorship during his breakout IPL season. Rana emphasizes the current absence of Gambhir's aura as the team faces challenges, although new coach Abhishek Nayar is expected to bring strategic enhancements to KKR's game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:32 IST
Gautam Gambhir's Missing Aura: KKR's Struggles Without Their Mentor
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are feeling the absence of Gautam Gambhir's dynamic presence as they navigate a difficult season, according to Indian speedster Harshit Rana. Despite having Abhishek Nayar back on the coaching team, Rana notes the missing 'thrill factor' Gambhir once provided.

Rana credits Gambhir for fast-tracking his career, bringing him to debut in all formats for India since his astonishing 2024 IPL season. However, KKR are struggling midway through the current season, facing challenges in the absence of Gambhir's leadership aura.

Rana remains optimistic about KKR's prospects, with returning coach Nayar anticipated to bring innovative strategies. Rana also lauds the strength of KKR's Indian bowling lineup and aims to improve his own performance in the forthcoming matches, especially focusing on utilizing reverse swing tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025