Tricia Smith Re-elected as Canadian Olympic Committee President

Tricia Smith has been unanimously re-elected as president of the Canadian Olympic Committee, retaining her influential position in Canadian sports leadership. Smith, a celebrated four-time Olympic rower who secured a silver medal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, continues her leadership journey after the COC's annual session meeting.

Expressing her honor at being re-elected, Smith emphasized her dedication to advancing the interests of Canadian athletes and national sports. "The work we do at the COC is something I am very proud of, and I look forward to the next four years," Smith stated in a press release.

Since first assuming the presidency in 2015, Smith has consistently been affirmed in her role, with re-elections following in 2017, 2021, and now 2023. Additionally, she has served as a member of the International Olympic Committee since 2016, broadening her impact in international sports governance.

