Olympians Lead Charge at Fit India Sundays on Cycle Event

Olympic athletes Jinson Johnson and Anish Bhanwala are set to headline this week's edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, with events scheduled in Visakhapatnam and New Delhi. Jinson, India's premier middle-distance runner, and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anish, will participate alongside fencer Taniksha Khatri and others.

Launched by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the cycling event has become a prominent fixture in the Fit India Movement, a campaign designed to integrate fitness into daily routines. With activities planned across numerous locations, the initiative has recorded mass participation from over 25 lakh citizens nationwide.

The drive also hosts parallel activities like yoga, rope skipping, Kudo martial arts and cultural performances, making it a comprehensive fitness festival. Through its key hashtags, #FightObesity and #PollutionKaSolution, Fit India Sundays on Cycle advocates for cycling as an eco-friendly and health-promoting practice.