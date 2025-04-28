Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits IPL Century Record

In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals made IPL history by becoming the youngest player to score a century. His remarkable innings of 101 runs off just 37 balls left spectators in awe at the stadium on Monday.

Scoring at a blistering pace, Suryavanshi smashed 11 sixes and seven fours, making it the second fastest century in IPL, falling just short of Chris Gayle's record of 30 balls.

This feat came against last year's champions, Gujarat Titans, who had set a formidable target of 210 runs. Suryavanshi's performance has certainly made a mark in the cricket world, showcasing extraordinary potential at such a young age.

(With inputs from agencies.)