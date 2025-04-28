Teen Football Sensation Dominates Argentine Superclasico

In a stunning display of talent, 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono took center stage during Sunday's Argentine Superclasico, netting a breathtaking free kick to lead River Plate to a 2-1 win over Boca Juniors.

The young player's commitment to the game was highlighted when River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo intervened to reschedule Mastantuono's geography exam, ensuring he had time to focus on the highly-anticipated match.

With whispers of interest from Manchester United, the Argentine media buzzed with speculation about Mastantuono's future, as fans eagerly await the next chapter in his burgeoning career.

(With inputs from agencies.)