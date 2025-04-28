Teen Football Sensation Dominates Argentine Superclasico
Franco Mastantuono, a 17-year-old football prodigy, scored a remarkable free kick for River Plate against Boca Juniors during the Argentine Superclasico. His school exam was postponed to accommodate his football scheduling, with reports linking him to Manchester United for a potential move.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:46 IST
In a stunning display of talent, 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono took center stage during Sunday's Argentine Superclasico, netting a breathtaking free kick to lead River Plate to a 2-1 win over Boca Juniors.
The young player's commitment to the game was highlighted when River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo intervened to reschedule Mastantuono's geography exam, ensuring he had time to focus on the highly-anticipated match.
With whispers of interest from Manchester United, the Argentine media buzzed with speculation about Mastantuono's future, as fans eagerly await the next chapter in his burgeoning career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thrilling Climaxes in Asian Football Leagues: A Week of Intense Battles and Surprises
Luka Modric Joins Swansea City Ownership: A New Chapter in Welsh Football
Flag Football's African Debut: A Leap Toward Global Recognition
Arjan Veurink to Lead Netherlands Women's Team: A Strategic Move in Women's Football
Dribbling Across a Nation: Japanese Footballer’s Quest Unites Cultures