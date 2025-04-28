Revving Up the Rules: FIA's Overhaul on Motorsport Penalties

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced potential revisions to the existing rules concerning misconduct penalties across Formula One and rallying. The move comes after drivers expressed dissatisfaction with the heavy fines imposed for swearing during events.

This development follows drivers' criticisms and the subsequent compromise to implement controlled and uncontrolled zones during events. World championship rally drivers were pivotal in these discussions, paving the way for potential changes before Ben Sulayem's re-election bid later this year.

Amendments to Appendix B, part of the International Sporting Code, were made earlier this year, increasing penalties for misconduct. However, further revisions could alter the application of these penalties. As motorsport races into Miami, updates are anticipated, reflecting ongoing discussions and feedback from top drivers.

