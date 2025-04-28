Left Menu

Revving Up the Rules: FIA's Overhaul on Motorsport Penalties

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem plans to revise rules imposing heavy sanctions for misconduct in Formula One and rallying. Discussions have stemmed from drivers' dissatisfaction over strict penalties for bad language. A compromise on controlled event zones has been reached, with further updates expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:48 IST
Revving Up the Rules: FIA's Overhaul on Motorsport Penalties
Mohammed Ben Sulayem

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced potential revisions to the existing rules concerning misconduct penalties across Formula One and rallying. The move comes after drivers expressed dissatisfaction with the heavy fines imposed for swearing during events.

This development follows drivers' criticisms and the subsequent compromise to implement controlled and uncontrolled zones during events. World championship rally drivers were pivotal in these discussions, paving the way for potential changes before Ben Sulayem's re-election bid later this year.

Amendments to Appendix B, part of the International Sporting Code, were made earlier this year, increasing penalties for misconduct. However, further revisions could alter the application of these penalties. As motorsport races into Miami, updates are anticipated, reflecting ongoing discussions and feedback from top drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025