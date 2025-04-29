Left Menu

Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with Historic IPL Century

Rajiv Kumar praises nephew Vaibhav Suryavanshi's cricketing prowess after the 14-year-old's record-breaking IPL performance. Coach Brajesh Jha aims for Vaibhav to one day play for India following his explosive century against Gujarat Titans. Hailing from Bihar, the youngster's feats have captured national attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:56 IST
Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines with Historic IPL Century
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic display of youthful brilliance, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi dazzled audiences and cricket aficionados alike with his remarkable performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajasthan Royals' rising star burst into the limelight with an electrifying century against the Gujarat Titans, securing an 8-wicket victory and a place in the annals of cricket history.

Vaibhav's blistering knock saw him reach the century mark in just 35 deliveries, marking the fastest recorded by any Indian player and second only to Chris Gayle's 30-ball record in the IPL. His triumph at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has invoked pride and excitement among his family, with his uncle Rajiv Kumar expressing confidence in greater future successes.

Originating from Bihar, Suryavanshi's spirited outing against GT's seasoned bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, and Rashid Khan, displayed his prodigious talent. Clearing the boundary line 11 times, the young southpaw has set lofty expectations, with coach Brajesh Jha aspiring for him to don the Indian jersey and bring glory to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025