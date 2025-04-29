Left Menu

Munjal's Marathon Mishap: Runner Banned for Doping Violations

Rameshwar Munjal, a marathon runner, has been banned for five years by the Athletics Integrity Unit after testing positive for EPO and dEPO. Originally facing a six-year ban, his penalty was reduced for admitting to the violations. His results from December 8th are disqualified.

  • Country:
  • India

The Athletics Integrity Unit has imposed a five-year ban on marathon runner Rameshwar Munjal after he tested positive for banned substances.

Munjal, 27, who won last year's Navy Half Marathon in Mumbai, was found with EPO and dEPO in his system, triggering the violation.

Initially facing a longer suspension, Munjal's penalty was reduced by a year after his prompt admission to the doping breach.

