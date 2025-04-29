Munjal's Marathon Mishap: Runner Banned for Doping Violations

The Athletics Integrity Unit has imposed a five-year ban on marathon runner Rameshwar Munjal after he tested positive for banned substances.

Munjal, 27, who won last year's Navy Half Marathon in Mumbai, was found with EPO and dEPO in his system, triggering the violation.

Initially facing a longer suspension, Munjal's penalty was reduced by a year after his prompt admission to the doping breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)