India Advises Nationals to Stay Indoors Amidst Gulf Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf, India has advised its nationals residing in Iran to exercise maximum caution and stay indoors as much as possible. This comes in the wake of new military strikes by the United States and Israel.

The advisory, released on Tuesday by the Indian embassy in Tehran, urged Indian citizens to minimize unnecessary movements and keep informed by monitoring news channels.

The embassy continues to stay alert to the situation, providing guidance to safeguard nearly 9,000 Indians, including students, currently in Iran.