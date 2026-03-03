Left Menu

India Advises Nationals to Stay Indoors Amidst Gulf Tensions

India has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in Iran, urging them to limit their movements and stay indoors amid escalating security tensions in the region due to recent military actions by the US and Israel. Approximately 9,000 Indians, including students, are affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf, India has advised its nationals residing in Iran to exercise maximum caution and stay indoors as much as possible. This comes in the wake of new military strikes by the United States and Israel.

The advisory, released on Tuesday by the Indian embassy in Tehran, urged Indian citizens to minimize unnecessary movements and keep informed by monitoring news channels.

The embassy continues to stay alert to the situation, providing guidance to safeguard nearly 9,000 Indians, including students, currently in Iran.

