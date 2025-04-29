Boca Juniors Coach Shakeup Post Superclasico Defeat

Boca Juniors head coach Fernando Gago has resigned following the team's 2-1 defeat against River Plate in the fiercely contested Argentine Superclasico. Gago's decision comes after just over six months in the role, during which he failed to secure any trophies for the club.

Gago, a former player for both Argentina and Boca, is the third consecutive manager to depart the club prematurely. Mauricio Serna, from Boca's governing council, stated the decision was challenging due to Gago's close ties to the club but emphasized the necessity of change.

With Gago's departure, Mariano Herron will serve as interim head coach as Boca Juniors gears up for their next match against Tigre. Despite recent setbacks, the team currently leads Group A in the Torneo Apertura.

(With inputs from agencies.)