Boca Juniors Coach Shakeup Post Superclasico Defeat

Fernando Gago has stepped down as Boca Juniors head coach after losing to River Plate in the Argentine Superclasico. His departure marks the club's third managerial exit without silverware. Mariano Herron takes interim charge as Boca leads Group A in the Torneo Apertura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:24 IST
Boca Juniors head coach Fernando Gago has resigned following the team's 2-1 defeat against River Plate in the fiercely contested Argentine Superclasico. Gago's decision comes after just over six months in the role, during which he failed to secure any trophies for the club.

Gago, a former player for both Argentina and Boca, is the third consecutive manager to depart the club prematurely. Mauricio Serna, from Boca's governing council, stated the decision was challenging due to Gago's close ties to the club but emphasized the necessity of change.

With Gago's departure, Mariano Herron will serve as interim head coach as Boca Juniors gears up for their next match against Tigre. Despite recent setbacks, the team currently leads Group A in the Torneo Apertura.

