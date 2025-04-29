Left Menu

England's Triumph: A Seven-Time Women's Six Nations Champion

England defeated France 43-42 to win their seventh Women's Six Nations title and fourth consecutive Grand Slam at Twickenham. Despite a shaky defense, the Red Roses showcased striking attacking prowess. The victory extends their unbeaten run in the tournament to 34 matches, with the World Cup approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:46 IST
England's Triumph: A Seven-Time Women's Six Nations Champion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a nail-biting encounter at Twickenham, England emerged victorious over France 43-42, securing their seventh straight Women's Six Nations title and a fourth consecutive Grand Slam. The victory saw England extend their winning streak in the tournament to 34 matches.

The Red Roses dominated the first half with tries from Abby Dow, Emma Sing, Lark Atkin-Davies, and Claudia MacDonald, leading 31-21 at halftime. France, however, mounted a spirited comeback, challenging England's shaky defense before the hosts clinched the win.

This thrilling showcase sets England up for crucial improvements ahead of their home World Cup this August, where they aim to overcome past World Cup disappointments and claim victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025