England's Triumph: A Seven-Time Women's Six Nations Champion

In a nail-biting encounter at Twickenham, England emerged victorious over France 43-42, securing their seventh straight Women's Six Nations title and a fourth consecutive Grand Slam. The victory saw England extend their winning streak in the tournament to 34 matches.

The Red Roses dominated the first half with tries from Abby Dow, Emma Sing, Lark Atkin-Davies, and Claudia MacDonald, leading 31-21 at halftime. France, however, mounted a spirited comeback, challenging England's shaky defense before the hosts clinched the win.

This thrilling showcase sets England up for crucial improvements ahead of their home World Cup this August, where they aim to overcome past World Cup disappointments and claim victory.

