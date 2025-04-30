Left Menu

Al-Ahli Advances to Asian Champions League Final After Thrilling Victory

Al-Ahli claimed a 3-1 victory against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League clash in Jeddah, securing a place in the Asian Champions League Elite final. Goals from Roberto Firmino, Ivan Toney, and Feras Al-Brikan sealed their win over the 10-man Al-Hilal, keeping their title aspirations alive.

Al-Ahli Advances to Asian Champions League Final After Thrilling Victory
Al-Ahli emerged victorious with a 3-1 triumph over 10-man Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League matchup in Jeddah, securing a spot in Saturday's final of the Asian Champions League Elite.

The match began energetically with goals from Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney in the early stages, establishing a robust lead for Al-Ahli. Despite Salem Al-Dawsari's effort reducing the margin, Al-Hilal was handicapped by a second yellow card given to defender Kalidou Koulibaly, leaving them at a disadvantage late in the game.

Despite a commendable penalty save by Yassine Bounou, Al-Hilal couldn't prevent Feras Al-Brikan from netting a late third goal for Al-Ahli, sealing their well-deserved victory at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, and delighting the enthusiastic home fans.

