Al-Ahli Advances to Asian Champions League Final After Thrilling Victory

Al-Ahli emerged victorious with a 3-1 triumph over 10-man Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League matchup in Jeddah, securing a spot in Saturday's final of the Asian Champions League Elite.

The match began energetically with goals from Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney in the early stages, establishing a robust lead for Al-Ahli. Despite Salem Al-Dawsari's effort reducing the margin, Al-Hilal was handicapped by a second yellow card given to defender Kalidou Koulibaly, leaving them at a disadvantage late in the game.

Despite a commendable penalty save by Yassine Bounou, Al-Hilal couldn't prevent Feras Al-Brikan from netting a late third goal for Al-Ahli, sealing their well-deserved victory at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, and delighting the enthusiastic home fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)