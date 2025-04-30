PSG Triumphs Over Arsenal: A Road to Champions League Glory

Paris Saint-Germain is on the brink of its second Champions League final after a triumphant 1-0 win against Arsenal in London. Ousmane Dembele, once again proving decisive, scored the solitary goal for PSG, helping them seize control of the first leg of their semifinal match.

PSG dominated the match with relentless attacks, with Dembele finding the net in just the fourth minute following a precise setup by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The French champions showcased their mastery by stringing together 26 uninterrupted passes leading to the goal, a club record in the competition.

Arsenal, playing their first semifinal since 2009, struggled against PSG's pace and strategy, despite goalkeepers from both sides making crucial saves. As PSG and Arsenal gear up for the second leg in Paris, both teams remain determined in their pursuit of a first Champions League title.

(With inputs from agencies.)