KKR Triumph Overshadows Ajinkya Rahane Injury Concerns

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane sustained a hand injury during a match against Delhi Capitals. Despite the incident, KKR secured a 14-run victory. Rahane downplayed his injury's severity but will undergo further assessment. The game saw significant contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh, with Sunil Narine's bowling proving pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:53 IST
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane with DC captain Axar Patel (Photo: @KKRiders/X). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane is set to undergo a medical assessment following a hand injury he suffered during their 14-run victory over the Delhi Capitals. The incident occurred during the second innings' 12th over, when Faf du Plessis hit a ball off Andre Russell that struck Rahane at short cover.

Rahane was quickly attended to off the field and did not return for the rest of the game. Venkatesh Iyer replaced him, leading to Sunil Narine stepping up as captain for the remaining overs. Although Rahane participated in the post-match presentation and minimized his injury's severity, KKR assured the evaluation of his status will be conducted by their medical team.

After a competitive match, KKR managed to achieve a daunting score of 204/9, thanks to key performances from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh. In response, Delhi's efforts fell short despite notable innings from Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam. Rahane praised Narine's decisive last overs as game-changing moments in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

