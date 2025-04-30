Left Menu

Pakistan to Host Bangladesh in Historic T20I Series This May

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh in May. Originally planned as an ODI and T20I mix, the series has been adjusted to prepare both teams for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Games will be played in Faisalabad and Lahore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:37 IST
Pakistan to Host Bangladesh in Historic T20I Series This May
Pakitan Team (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that Pakistan will host Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series in May. Initially planned as a combination of three ODIs and three T20Is, the series was reconfigured to five T20Is to better prepare both teams for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for next year.

Crucially, the series will unfold in Faisalabad and Lahore, revitalizing the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad for international cricket after a 17-year hiatus. The Iqbal Stadium, which last hosted an ODI in 2008, will stage the first two matches on May 25 and 27. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining fixtures scheduled for May 30, June 1, and 3.

Bangladesh will arrive in Pakistan on May 21, with training sessions at Iqbal Stadium slated from May 22 to 24. Historically, Pakistan has dominated past encounters, winning four out of the last five matches between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025