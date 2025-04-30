Pakistan to Host Bangladesh in Historic T20I Series This May

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that Pakistan will host Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series in May. Initially planned as a combination of three ODIs and three T20Is, the series was reconfigured to five T20Is to better prepare both teams for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for next year.

Crucially, the series will unfold in Faisalabad and Lahore, revitalizing the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad for international cricket after a 17-year hiatus. The Iqbal Stadium, which last hosted an ODI in 2008, will stage the first two matches on May 25 and 27. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining fixtures scheduled for May 30, June 1, and 3.

Bangladesh will arrive in Pakistan on May 21, with training sessions at Iqbal Stadium slated from May 22 to 24. Historically, Pakistan has dominated past encounters, winning four out of the last five matches between the two sides.

