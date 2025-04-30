Left Menu

Socceroos Face Midfield Dilemma as Irvine Sidelined

Australia's Socceroos will be missing key midfielder Jackson Irvine for crucial World Cup qualifiers due to a foot injury. Coach Tony Popovic is searching among A-League and overseas players for a replacement. Australia aims to secure their spot in the 2026 finals with upcoming matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Australia's Socceroos face a challenging situation as they head into crucial World Cup qualifiers without their midfield mainstay, Jackson Irvine. Irvine, who plays for Bundesliga club St. Pauli, is sidelined for three months following foot surgery.

Coach Tony Popovic acknowledged Irvine's absence as a significant blow to the team's aspirations, as they prepare for home and away qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia. To fill the void, Popovic has indicated possible replacements from the A-League and overseas contingents.

The Socceroos are currently second in Asia's Group C and need to secure their standing for a direct qualification berth. A training camp in Abu Dhabi will be pivotal in finalizing the squad, with close evaluations of potential candidates, including young talents like Max Balard, Nectarios Triantis, and Alessandro Circati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

