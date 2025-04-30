Socceroos Face Midfield Dilemma as Irvine Sidelined

Australia's Socceroos face a challenging situation as they head into crucial World Cup qualifiers without their midfield mainstay, Jackson Irvine. Irvine, who plays for Bundesliga club St. Pauli, is sidelined for three months following foot surgery.

Coach Tony Popovic acknowledged Irvine's absence as a significant blow to the team's aspirations, as they prepare for home and away qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia. To fill the void, Popovic has indicated possible replacements from the A-League and overseas contingents.

The Socceroos are currently second in Asia's Group C and need to secure their standing for a direct qualification berth. A training camp in Abu Dhabi will be pivotal in finalizing the squad, with close evaluations of potential candidates, including young talents like Max Balard, Nectarios Triantis, and Alessandro Circati.

(With inputs from agencies.)