Sunny Thomas: A Legendary Mentor Behind India's Shooting Glory

Sunny Thomas, former India shooting coach, passed away at 84 in Kottayam following a heart attack. Renowned for his role from 1993 to 2012, Thomas was pivotal in India's Olympic successes. Tributes poured in, highlighting his influence on Indian shooting, including mentorship to champions like Abhinav Bindra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:52 IST
Legendary India shooting coach Sunny Thomas passed away at the age of 84 in Kottayam after suffering a cardiac arrest. Under his guidance, Indian shooters achieved remarkable successes, including several Olympic medals, making Thomas a revered figure in the sport.

A celebrated coach from 1993 to 2012, Thomas witnessed key moments in the sport's history. He played a critical role during the 2004 Athens Olympics when Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore clinched a silver medal, marking India's first shooting success at the Games.

Condolences poured in from across the Indian shooting community, recognizing Thomas as a cornerstone of the sport's development in the nation. His impact was most notably seen when India won its first individual gold medal under his watch, with Abhinav Bindra's historic win in Beijing.

