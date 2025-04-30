Sunny Thomas: A Legendary Mentor Behind India's Shooting Glory

Legendary India shooting coach Sunny Thomas passed away at the age of 84 in Kottayam after suffering a cardiac arrest. Under his guidance, Indian shooters achieved remarkable successes, including several Olympic medals, making Thomas a revered figure in the sport.

A celebrated coach from 1993 to 2012, Thomas witnessed key moments in the sport's history. He played a critical role during the 2004 Athens Olympics when Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore clinched a silver medal, marking India's first shooting success at the Games.

Condolences poured in from across the Indian shooting community, recognizing Thomas as a cornerstone of the sport's development in the nation. His impact was most notably seen when India won its first individual gold medal under his watch, with Abhinav Bindra's historic win in Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)