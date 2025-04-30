Left Menu

Lauren Winfield-Hill Joins Essex on Loan for 2025 Vitality Blast

Veteran England cricketer Lauren Winfield-Hill has signed a loan agreement with Essex from Yorkshire for the 2025 Vitality Blast. With extensive international experience and accomplishments in various cricket formats, she aims to contribute significantly to Essex's campaign while continuing to challenge herself in a pivotal year for women's cricket in England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:04 IST
Lauren Winfield-Hill Joins Essex on Loan for 2025 Vitality Blast
Lauren Winfield-Hill batting (Photo:ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran England-capped cricketer Lauren Winfield-Hill has signed a loan agreement with Essex Cricket from Yorkshire for the 2025 Vitality Blast, as confirmed by an Essex Cricket release. At 34, Winfield-Hill boasts over 100 international appearances in Test, ODI, and T20 formats, alongside 187 global T20 matches amassing nearly 4,000 runs.

Winfield-Hill's career highlights include stints with Yorkshire, Northern Diamonds, The Hundred, the Big Bash League, and the Caribbean Premier League. A 2017 ODI World Cup winner, she has notched 19 T20 fifties with a top individual score of 98 off 56 balls in a 2023 Charlotte Edwards Cup contest.

Adept behind the stumps, Winfield-Hill has impacted The Hundred with 38 stumpings and 24 of her 91 T20 catches. "Essex is a perfect fit for me this season," she stated, expressing her excitement about the move and readiness to contribute to a transformative year for women's cricket in England.

Andy Tennant, Essex Women Team Director, expressed pleasure over signing Winfield-Hill, recognizing her world-class experience and influence. "Lauren's arrival is a huge boost," Tennant remarked, emphasizing the valuable experience she brings to their developing squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025