Lauren Winfield-Hill Joins Essex on Loan for 2025 Vitality Blast
Veteran England cricketer Lauren Winfield-Hill has signed a loan agreement with Essex from Yorkshire for the 2025 Vitality Blast. With extensive international experience and accomplishments in various cricket formats, she aims to contribute significantly to Essex's campaign while continuing to challenge herself in a pivotal year for women's cricket in England.
- Country:
- India
Veteran England-capped cricketer Lauren Winfield-Hill has signed a loan agreement with Essex Cricket from Yorkshire for the 2025 Vitality Blast, as confirmed by an Essex Cricket release. At 34, Winfield-Hill boasts over 100 international appearances in Test, ODI, and T20 formats, alongside 187 global T20 matches amassing nearly 4,000 runs.
Winfield-Hill's career highlights include stints with Yorkshire, Northern Diamonds, The Hundred, the Big Bash League, and the Caribbean Premier League. A 2017 ODI World Cup winner, she has notched 19 T20 fifties with a top individual score of 98 off 56 balls in a 2023 Charlotte Edwards Cup contest.
Adept behind the stumps, Winfield-Hill has impacted The Hundred with 38 stumpings and 24 of her 91 T20 catches. "Essex is a perfect fit for me this season," she stated, expressing her excitement about the move and readiness to contribute to a transformative year for women's cricket in England.
Andy Tennant, Essex Women Team Director, expressed pleasure over signing Winfield-Hill, recognizing her world-class experience and influence. "Lauren's arrival is a huge boost," Tennant remarked, emphasizing the valuable experience she brings to their developing squad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BCCI Seeks New Physio and Coach to Boost Indian Women's Cricket
Pakistan Secures Spot in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with Dominant Win
Bangladesh Secures ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Spot Amid West Indies' Heartbreak
Nat Sciver-Brunt: New Era for England Women's Cricket
Nat Sciver-Brunt Appointed as England Women's Cricket Captain