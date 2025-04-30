Lauren Winfield-Hill Joins Essex on Loan for 2025 Vitality Blast

Veteran England-capped cricketer Lauren Winfield-Hill has signed a loan agreement with Essex Cricket from Yorkshire for the 2025 Vitality Blast, as confirmed by an Essex Cricket release. At 34, Winfield-Hill boasts over 100 international appearances in Test, ODI, and T20 formats, alongside 187 global T20 matches amassing nearly 4,000 runs.

Winfield-Hill's career highlights include stints with Yorkshire, Northern Diamonds, The Hundred, the Big Bash League, and the Caribbean Premier League. A 2017 ODI World Cup winner, she has notched 19 T20 fifties with a top individual score of 98 off 56 balls in a 2023 Charlotte Edwards Cup contest.

Adept behind the stumps, Winfield-Hill has impacted The Hundred with 38 stumpings and 24 of her 91 T20 catches. "Essex is a perfect fit for me this season," she stated, expressing her excitement about the move and readiness to contribute to a transformative year for women's cricket in England.

Andy Tennant, Essex Women Team Director, expressed pleasure over signing Winfield-Hill, recognizing her world-class experience and influence. "Lauren's arrival is a huge boost," Tennant remarked, emphasizing the valuable experience she brings to their developing squad.

