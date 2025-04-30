Left Menu

High-Speed Drama: Miami Grand Prix 2024 Highlights

The Miami Grand Prix 2024 is set to thrill with high temperatures and intense competition. Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are key contenders. McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' championship. This race marks Miami's fourth and is part of three U.S. rounds in the 24-race F1 calendar.

Updated: 30-04-2025 18:40 IST
The Miami Grand Prix 2024 is ready to ignite high-speed excitement at the Hard Rock Stadium complex. As the sixth round of a 24-race calendar, it promises a spectacle, characterized by fierce rivalry and tactical precision.

With McLaren's Oscar Piastri at the championship's forefront, closely followed by teammate Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the stakes are sky-high. The Miami race is renowned for its challenging conditions, where temperatures soar and the newly resurfaced track offers a smooth but demanding driving experience.

Historically, no driver has yet clinched victory from pole position, adding another layer of unpredictability. As Miami hosts one of three U.S. races this season, the absence of an American driver heightens the focus on international stars lighting up the street circuit.

