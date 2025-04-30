Left Menu

Inter Milan's Hope: Marcus Thuram's Return Ignites Champions League Semifinal Clash

Inter Milan is bolstered by the return of forward Marcus Thuram for the Champions League semifinal against Barcelona. Having missed three games, Thuram's comeback is crucial, as Inter struggled in his absence. Meanwhile, Barcelona looks to capitalize on recent successes despite missing key scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Updated: 30-04-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:44 IST
Inter Milan's fortunes in the Champions League have been rejuvenated by the timely return of star forward Marcus Thuram. He is set to start in the first leg of their semifinal clash against Barcelona, following a three-game absence due to a thigh injury.

Thuram's contribution this season has been indispensable, with 17 goals and nine assists across competitions. His absence saw Inter Milan lose their grip on the Serie A lead and face an exit from the Italian Cup, as they went three consecutive matches without finding the net.

On the other hand, Barcelona is riding high on confidence under coach Hansi Flick, following a Copa del Rey victory over Real Madrid. Despite Robert Lewandowski's injury, the team boasts an impressive offensive record in the tournament, posing a formidable challenge for Inter's defense.

