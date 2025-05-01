Shreyas Iyer's Stunning Chase Lifts Punjab Kings to Victory

On an intense Wednesday, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer showcased his prowess by leading his team to a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, securing the second spot in the IPL points table. Iyer's stellar 41-ball 72 innings marked his fourth fifty of the season, sealing CSK's fate out of the play-offs.

Iyer expressed his passion for chasing big totals, stating, 'I thrive whenever there's a significant total on the board.' His performance against fast bowlers, enhanced by rigorous practice, has been pivotal. 'Lately, I've faced the quick bowlers with the new ball, boosting my confidence,' he added.

Meanwhile, CSK's MS Dhoni voiced frustration, stating that their 190-run total was slightly below par. Despite Sam Curran's robust 88-run innings, CSK's finish faltered, losing five wickets for a mere four runs, highlighting challenges in the final stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)