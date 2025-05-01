Shreyas Iyer's Stunning Chase Lifts Punjab Kings to Victory
Shreyas Iyer led Punjab Kings to a four-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings, securing second place in the IPL standings. Despite CSK setting a formidable target, Iyer's 41-ball 72 guided his team to the win. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell's injury promises a challenging path ahead for PBKS.
- Country:
- India
On an intense Wednesday, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer showcased his prowess by leading his team to a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, securing the second spot in the IPL points table. Iyer's stellar 41-ball 72 innings marked his fourth fifty of the season, sealing CSK's fate out of the play-offs.
Iyer expressed his passion for chasing big totals, stating, 'I thrive whenever there's a significant total on the board.' His performance against fast bowlers, enhanced by rigorous practice, has been pivotal. 'Lately, I've faced the quick bowlers with the new ball, boosting my confidence,' he added.
Meanwhile, CSK's MS Dhoni voiced frustration, stating that their 190-run total was slightly below par. Despite Sam Curran's robust 88-run innings, CSK's finish faltered, losing five wickets for a mere four runs, highlighting challenges in the final stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Youngster Ayush Mhatre Shines in IPL Debut Despite CSK's Struggles
CSK Signs Rising Star Dewald Brevis for IPL 2025
Dewald Brevis: A Promising Debut for CSK Against Former Team MI
Santner Highlights Crucial IPL Face-Off Against CSK for Mumbai's Momentum
CSK's Desperate Bid to Revive IPL Hopes Against PBKS