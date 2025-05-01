Left Menu

FC Goa Triumphs Over Mohun Bagan, Marches to Kalinga Super Cup Final

FC Goa secured a 3-1 victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, advancing to the Kalinga Super Cup final. Despite a 1-1 halftime score, goals from Brison Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, and Borja Herrera sealed the win. Goa will face Jamshedpur FC in the final, aiming for a second Super Cup title.

Updated: 01-05-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:45 IST
FC Goa player in action (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
FC Goa delivered a commanding performance against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, securing a 3-1 victory to reach the final of the Kalinga Super Cup on Wednesday. Both teams were level at 1-1 by halftime, but it was goals from Brison Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, and Borja Herrera that clinched the win for Goa.

Goa, champions in 2019, will now face Jamshedpur FC in the final, as confirmed by the AIFF official website. Known for their blistering pace and high pressing game, Goa consistently pressured Mohun Bagan's defense, causing disruption in the opposition's midfield from the onset.

Brison Fernandes opened the scoring in the 20th minute following an improvised corner routine executed by Borja Herrera. Although Mohun Bagan equalized shortly after, Goa displayed superior energy and tactical acumen in the second half. Iker Guarrotxena's penalty and Borja Herrera's corner extended their lead, leaving Mohun Bagan's defense overwhelmed.

Despite Mohun Bagan's efforts to reduce the deficit, they missed key opportunities, including a near goal by Salahudheen. In the closing stages, Goa focused on game management, nearly adding a fourth goal. With hopes high for a second Super Cup title and an Asian campaign, Borja Herrera was awarded Kalinga Player of the Match by Mr. Deepankar Mohapatra, IAS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

