Chennai Super Kings: A Strike Short in IPL's Run

Chennai Super Kings were the first team to drop out of the IPL playoffs this season. Their outdated batting strategy led to their downfall with only two wins in ten matches. Despite Sam Curran's commendable performance, the team struggled with consistency and adapting to the fast-paced competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:27 IST
Chennai Super Kings, a dominant force in the Indian Premier League, are facing the consequences of an outdated batting approach, becoming the first team to miss out on the playoffs this season. Their latest defeat came against Punjab Kings, leaving them with just two victories from their first ten matches.

Chennai scored 190 runs but failed to finish strong, collapsing under the pressure exerted by Punjab's Yuzvendra Chahal, who took four wickets in five balls, including a hat-trick. The team's captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, expressed that the score fell short in a high-scoring game environment.

Adapting to injury challenges and experimenting with their lineup, Chennai's top order, including New Zealanders Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, faltered throughout the tournament. All-rounder Sam Curran delivered an impressive performance, offering some relief to Dhoni, who remains hopeful for better contributions from his team in future encounters.

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

