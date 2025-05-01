FA's Landmark Ruling: Transgender Women Banned from Women's Soccer in England

The Football Association (FA) has announced a major policy shift, prompted by a UK Supreme Court ruling, that will prohibit transgender women from competing in women's soccer in England. This change is set to take effect from June 1, 2025.

Following the Supreme Court's landmark decision on April 16, which defined a woman as a biological female under equality laws, the FA stated that their policy needed to be revised accordingly. The original policy aimed to make soccer accessible while adhering to international rules set by UEFA and FIFA.

Despite offering inclusivity, the FA acknowledges the difficulty this new policy may bring to transgender women wishing to participate in the sport they love. Efforts are being made to inform affected players and assist them in remaining involved with the sport through alternative means.

(With inputs from agencies.)