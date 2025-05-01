Miami GP President Enthusiastically Embraces Formula One Sprint Race

Miami Grand Prix President Tyler Epp expresses newfound enthusiasm for the upcoming Formula One sprint race event around Hard Rock Stadium, highlighting a successful format despite initial doubts.

Last year's inaugural Miami race attracted vast crowds, with Epp acknowledging the unique fan experience over the weekend. He noted the continued strong ticket sales and wide-ranging international interest despite economic uncertainties.

Discussing Miami's position in the F1 calendar, Epp revealed ongoing talks with governing bodies while dismissing a transition to night racing. Hosting numerous sports events, the Hard Rock complex remains pivotal in global sports entertainment.

