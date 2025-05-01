Left Menu

Miami GP President Enthusiastically Embraces Formula One Sprint Race

As the Miami Grand Prix gears up for its second Formula One sprint race, President Tyler Epp hails the event's success despite initial skepticism. The 2022 debut proved popular, and current ticket sales remain robust amid economic challenges. Discussions continue on cementing Miami's position in the F1 calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:24 IST
Miami GP President Enthusiastically Embraces Formula One Sprint Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Miami Grand Prix President Tyler Epp expresses newfound enthusiasm for the upcoming Formula One sprint race event around Hard Rock Stadium, highlighting a successful format despite initial doubts.

Last year's inaugural Miami race attracted vast crowds, with Epp acknowledging the unique fan experience over the weekend. He noted the continued strong ticket sales and wide-ranging international interest despite economic uncertainties.

Discussing Miami's position in the F1 calendar, Epp revealed ongoing talks with governing bodies while dismissing a transition to night racing. Hosting numerous sports events, the Hard Rock complex remains pivotal in global sports entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025