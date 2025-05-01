Chelsea's Top-Five Hunt Intensifies: Liverpool's Guard of Honour at Stamford Bridge

Liverpool, fresh from securing the Premier League title last weekend, are poised to receive a guard of honour from Chelsea this Sunday at Stamford Bridge. But as the whistle blows, Chelsea will push such pleasantries aside, aiming instead to secure a vital win to boost their top-five aspirations.

The title race wrapped up with Liverpool's emphatic win against Tottenham, ensuring their place in history. Meanwhile, Chelsea's narrow victory over Everton highlights their ongoing battle to clinch a coveted Champions League spot, as five clubs scramble for three available positions, including Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea, possibly under mounting pressure pending earlier results, need a strong showing against Liverpool. While Liverpool's record remains formidable, Chelsea's significant investment under Todd Boehly sets high expectations, despite their trailing points.

