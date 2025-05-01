Chelsea's Top-Five Hunt Intensifies: Liverpool's Guard of Honour at Stamford Bridge
Premier League champions Liverpool will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where the hosts are eager to keep their Champions League hopes alive. With five clubs vying for three spots, Chelsea's top-five aspirations depend on their performance against Liverpool, who have already secured the title.
Liverpool, fresh from securing the Premier League title last weekend, are poised to receive a guard of honour from Chelsea this Sunday at Stamford Bridge. But as the whistle blows, Chelsea will push such pleasantries aside, aiming instead to secure a vital win to boost their top-five aspirations.
The title race wrapped up with Liverpool's emphatic win against Tottenham, ensuring their place in history. Meanwhile, Chelsea's narrow victory over Everton highlights their ongoing battle to clinch a coveted Champions League spot, as five clubs scramble for three available positions, including Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea, possibly under mounting pressure pending earlier results, need a strong showing against Liverpool. While Liverpool's record remains formidable, Chelsea's significant investment under Todd Boehly sets high expectations, despite their trailing points.
(With inputs from agencies.)