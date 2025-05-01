Left Menu

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Badminton Duo Overcomes Setbacks to Claim Khel Ratna

Badminton stars Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy finally received their overdue Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Faced with fitness challenges and personal setbacks, they view this honor as a confidence boost to overcome recent struggles. The duo achieved significant victories, including Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a long-awaited ceremony, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna to Indian badminton icons Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, marking the end of an extended period of difficulty for the celebrated pair. The award, delayed due to previous commitments and personal hardships, is anticipated to reinvigorate their competitive spirit amid a challenging phase marked by fitness concerns.

The distinguished award should have been conferred last year, following their selection for 2023, but scheduling conflicts prevented their attendance at the ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan. Subsequent plans to present the accolade in February were halted by the tragic passing of Satwik's father, further complicating the awaited recognition.

The badminton duo has faced a turbulent year, including an underwhelming performance at the All England Championship and withdrawal from the Sudirman Cup due to health issues. Nonetheless, their previous achievements remain impressive, having secured gold at the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games, and reached the top of the BWF World Rankings. As they receive their accolade, they credit government support for their success and aim to recapture their momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

