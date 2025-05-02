Left Menu

Emerging Talent: Sai Sudharsan's Potential Test Spot

Former head coach Ravi Shastri sees young Sai Sudharsan as an all-format batter deserving a spot in India's Test squad for the England series. Shastri praises Sudharsan's technique and potential, noting his impressive IPL performance. He also discusses India's bowling needs, particularly the inclusion of a left-arm seamer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:44 IST
Emerging Talent: Sai Sudharsan's Potential Test Spot
Sai Sudharsan
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ravi Shastri, former head coach of the Indian cricket team, views young Sai Sudharsan as a promising all-format player who should be considered for India's Test squad against England later this year. Sudharsan's performance in the IPL, scoring 456 runs for Gujarat Titans, highlights his potential, Shastri stated.

India is set to begin the World Test Championship cycle (2025-2027) with a challenging five-Test series in England, amid expectations for squad changes following recent losses to New Zealand and Australia. Shastri emphasized Sudharsan's suitability for English conditions due to his left-handed technique and county experience.

Moreover, Shastri underscored the necessity of including a left-arm seamer in India's bowling lineup, mentioning Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed as potential candidates. 'A left-armer, who can deliver and bowl the necessary overs, remains crucial,' Shastri asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025