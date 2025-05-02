Emerging Talent: Sai Sudharsan's Potential Test Spot

Ravi Shastri, former head coach of the Indian cricket team, views young Sai Sudharsan as a promising all-format player who should be considered for India's Test squad against England later this year. Sudharsan's performance in the IPL, scoring 456 runs for Gujarat Titans, highlights his potential, Shastri stated.

India is set to begin the World Test Championship cycle (2025-2027) with a challenging five-Test series in England, amid expectations for squad changes following recent losses to New Zealand and Australia. Shastri emphasized Sudharsan's suitability for English conditions due to his left-handed technique and county experience.

Moreover, Shastri underscored the necessity of including a left-arm seamer in India's bowling lineup, mentioning Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed as potential candidates. 'A left-armer, who can deliver and bowl the necessary overs, remains crucial,' Shastri asserted.

