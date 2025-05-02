Left Menu

Monnin and Berntsson Shine at Long Beach Congressional Cup

Switzerland's Eric Monnin showcased exceptional match racing at the Long Beach Congressional Cup, sweeping three races to climb into second place. Sweden's Johnie Berntsson also excelled, boosting his standings after a strong second round-robin performance. The competition's intensity increases with several teams vying for top spots and the coveted Crimson Blazer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:56 IST
Monnin and Berntsson Shine at Long Beach Congressional Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Switzerland's Eric Monnin delivered a standout performance at the Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup, mastering match racing to climb into the second spot behind defending champion Chris Poole.

Monnin, who swept all three races on Thursday, praised his crew for their flawless execution and noted the challenges ahead as the event continues. Not to be overshadowed, Sweden's Johnie Berntsson surged in the standings.

After seventh in the first round, he won all his matches in the second round, reaffirming his team's hard work and determination. The race intensifies with several competitors eyeing the semi-finals and a chance to win the esteemed Crimson Blazer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025