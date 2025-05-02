Monnin and Berntsson Shine at Long Beach Congressional Cup

Switzerland's Eric Monnin delivered a standout performance at the Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup, mastering match racing to climb into the second spot behind defending champion Chris Poole.

Monnin, who swept all three races on Thursday, praised his crew for their flawless execution and noted the challenges ahead as the event continues. Not to be overshadowed, Sweden's Johnie Berntsson surged in the standings.

After seventh in the first round, he won all his matches in the second round, reaffirming his team's hard work and determination. The race intensifies with several competitors eyeing the semi-finals and a chance to win the esteemed Crimson Blazer.

(With inputs from agencies.)