Ajinkya Rahane's Unwavering Cricket Aspiration: A Journey Back to India's Line-Up

Ajinkya Rahane, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, remains resolute in his ambition to don India's cricket colors once more. Despite a two-year hiatus from international contention, the 36-year-old's fervor to return is undiminished.

Rahane emphasizes the importance of focusing on controllable factors and maintains a rigorous fitness regime ahead of IPL games, asserting that his passion and enthusiasm for cricket continue unabated.

With Kolkata Knight Riders facing a crucial phase in the IPL, Rahane bolsters both his vice-captain, Venkatesh Iyer, and team strategies. His leadership embodies a commitment to nurturing talent, fostering support, and pursuing excellence, all driven by his unwavering desire to represent his country again.

(With inputs from agencies.)