Ajinkya Rahane's Unwavering Cricket Aspiration: A Journey Back to India's Line-Up

Ajinkya Rahane, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, is steadfast in his aspiration to rejoin the Indian cricket team. Despite being out of selection for two years, his determination and passion remain unshaken. Rahane looks forward to proving his mettle in the upcoming IPL matches while backing fellow players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:17 IST
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • India

Ajinkya Rahane, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, remains resolute in his ambition to don India's cricket colors once more. Despite a two-year hiatus from international contention, the 36-year-old's fervor to return is undiminished.

Rahane emphasizes the importance of focusing on controllable factors and maintains a rigorous fitness regime ahead of IPL games, asserting that his passion and enthusiasm for cricket continue unabated.

With Kolkata Knight Riders facing a crucial phase in the IPL, Rahane bolsters both his vice-captain, Venkatesh Iyer, and team strategies. His leadership embodies a commitment to nurturing talent, fostering support, and pursuing excellence, all driven by his unwavering desire to represent his country again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

