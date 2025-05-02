India Women's Hockey Team Battles Hard but Falls to Australia in Perth

The Indian women's hockey team put up a spirited performance but succumbed to a 0-2 defeat against Australia during their third match of the Australian tour at Perth's Hockey Stadium, Thursday. Opening the scoring for the host nation was Courtney Schonell in the ninth minute, while Grace Stewart secured the game with a second goal in the 52nd minute.

Australia quickly tested India's defensive capabilities with an early penalty corner, maintaining pressure until Schonell broke the deadlock. Despite their efforts and winning two penalty corners, India entered halftime trailing by one goal. The subsequent period saw both teams struggling to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The deadlock in play persisted into the third quarter, despite chances through penalty corners for both sides. However, India's bid to equalize was further challenged as they conceded a second goal to Stewart in the 52nd minute, confirming Australia's triumph. The Indian team is scheduled to face Australia again this Saturday at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)