Historic Clash: FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC Vie for Super Cup Glory

FC Goa is set to battle Jamshedpur FC in a historic face-off for the Super Cup title on Saturday. Both teams are striving for continental glory, with the winner gaining entry to the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary round.

FC Goa, former champions, aim to end their four-year absence from the continental stage since their 2021 group stage outing. Jamshedpur FC will compete in their first-ever tournament final, having missed AFC qualification narrowly in 2023.

Both coaches highlighted the significance of the match, noting the exceptional challenge each team presents. As both teams prepare for a tough game, extra time and penalties could come into play, adding more anticipation to the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)