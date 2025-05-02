Historic Clash: FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC Vie for Super Cup Glory
FC Goa is aiming to be the first to win the Super Cup twice, while Jamshedpur FC seeks its maiden title in a historic final. The winner secures a spot in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary round, elevating the stakes in this high-stakes competition.
FC Goa is set to battle Jamshedpur FC in a historic face-off for the Super Cup title on Saturday. Both teams are striving for continental glory, with the winner gaining entry to the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary round.
FC Goa, former champions, aim to end their four-year absence from the continental stage since their 2021 group stage outing. Jamshedpur FC will compete in their first-ever tournament final, having missed AFC qualification narrowly in 2023.
Both coaches highlighted the significance of the match, noting the exceptional challenge each team presents. As both teams prepare for a tough game, extra time and penalties could come into play, adding more anticipation to the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)