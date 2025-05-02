Eric Dier's Next Venture: From Bayern Munich to AS Monaco
Eric Dier, a 31-year-old former England international, will leave Bayern Munich after his contract expires. He joined Bayern in January of the previous year. Dier has signed a three-year deal with AS Monaco, and will join them in July. He hopes to secure his first major trophy with Bayern.
Eric Dier, the 31-year-old former England international, is set to depart Bayern Munich at the season's end as his contract with the club expires. Bayern's sporting director, Christoph Freund, confirmed the news on Friday.
Dier initially joined Bayern on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January of last year after a decade-long spell with the English side. He made his move permanent in the 2024 transfer window, with a contract lasting until June 2025. However, he has chosen not to extend his stay in Bavaria. 'We had discussions about a new contract, but he decided against renewing. He has been a fantastic presence here in Munich,' said Freund.
Dier has signed a three-year contract with AS Monaco, as reported by Sky Sports, and will join the Ligue 1 team in July. As Dier looks forward to his new chapter, Bayern Munich is poised to clinch their 34th German league title. The team, led by Vincent Kompany, has an eight-point advantage over Bayer Leverkusen with only three games remaining in the season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eric Dier
- Bayern Munich
- AS Monaco
- contract
- football
- transfer
- Bundesliga
- Ligue 1
- Titletitle
- Sky Sports
ALSO READ
Bayern Munich Shift Focus to Bundesliga and Club World Cup Glory
Dribbling Across a Nation: Japanese Footballer’s Quest Unites Cultures
Pierre Kaiser's Inspirational Journey in Amputee Football
Kickstarting Dreams: International Expertise Fuels India's Football Future at Dream Sports Championship
Major Shake-up in Kerala Police: Key Transfers Approved