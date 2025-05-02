ECB's New Gender Policy Sparks Debate

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has enacted a ban on transgender athletes' participation in women's and girls' matches, following a Supreme Court ruling redefining the legal status of women.

This policy change comes shortly after the Football Association implemented a similar restriction. ECB's updated stance was influenced by recent legal advice and maintains that only individuals with a female biological sex can compete in these categories.

While the ECB affirms its commitment to inclusivity, it acknowledges the significant impact on transgender athletes and promises support and respect. The organization will collaborate with Recreational Cricket Boards and analyze guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission to ensure fair play and inclusivity in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)