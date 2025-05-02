Sreesanth's Suspension: KCA's Bold Move Amidst Controversy

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has taken a significant step by suspending former Indian pacer S Sreesanth for three years. This decision surfaced after Sreesanth allegedly made false and derogatory remarks about the association, particularly concerning Sanju Samson's exclusion from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy.

During a special General Body meeting in Kochi, the KCA concluded that Sreesanth's comments were damaging and warranted action. Sreesanth, in his defense, expressed bewilderment at the suspension, stating that his only intention was to support Sanju Samson, a fellow Kerala cricketer.

The controversy deepened when Sreesanth remarked that if KCA members had played cricket at a high level, their decisions might be better. While show-cause notices were sent to Sreesanth and several franchise teams, only Sreesanth faced suspension. Meanwhile, the KCA seeks compensatory claims against others for unrelated, allegedly baseless allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)