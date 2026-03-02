Mahanadi Tribunal's 'Fact-Finding' Visit Sparks Controversy

The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) concluded a five-day site inspection in Odisha, evaluating key areas of the river basin amidst a protracted water-sharing dispute with Chhattisgarh.

On the final day, the tribunal visited Satapada jetty and ventured to Chilika Lake, accompanied by notable officials including Odisha Advocate General Pitambar Acharya. However, this visit has drawn criticism from the Mahanadi Bachao Andolan, which labeled the trip as more of a 'picnic' than a serious assessment.

As the tribunal's current term approaches its conclusion, Odisha and Chhattisgarh seek a nine-month extension to resolve the contentious issues. The MWDT's findings will be critical in the Centre's decision-making process regarding future water-sharing policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)