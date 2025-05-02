Unveiling the Future of Sports: Bihar Gets Ready for Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated new sports facilities at Rajgir's Sports Academy and University in Nalanda district on Friday. The facilities include courts for basketball, handball, and volleyball, marking a significant enhancement ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister assessed existing facilities and interacted with athletes, ensuring accommodations at the academy were up to par. Preparations continue for the games, set to occur from May 4 to 15 across Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai, involving 10,000 participants in 27 sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the event, with significant security and logistical arrangements underway. The opening and closing ceremonies will be at the Patliputra Sports Complex, with officials ensuring a seamless experience for athletes and spectators.

