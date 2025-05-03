Left Menu

Gujarat Titans: Mastering Tricky Surfaces for IPL Success

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill attributes success in IPL to adapting on challenging pitches. The top-order trio including Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler has been pivotal, leading GT toward playoffs. Strong performances have them comfortably defending scores, while SRH struggles continue with their playoff hopes dimming.

In the dynamic world of IPL, Gujarat Titans' prowess on challenging pitches stands out. Shubman Gill, along with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, have been leading the charge, propelling GT towards the playoffs.

The trio's consistent runs have been instrumental, notably in their recent triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they posted a formidable 224 for six, airtight for the bowlers to defend. GT's strategy of minimizing dot balls while keeping the score moving has paid dividends.

Despite a heated moment on the field, Gill expressed the charged emotions that come with giving one's all. As SRH grapples with their seventh loss, skipper Pat Cummins reflects on bowling inconsistencies, voicing hope for future prospects post a significant team auction.

