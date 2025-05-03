Left Menu

Masai Russell Shatters 100m Hurdles American Record in Miami

Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell broke the American record in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.17 seconds, the second-fastest ever recorded. The event, held at Miami's Grand Slam Track meet, was marked by intense performances, including a win by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the women's 100m.

Masai Russell Shatters 100m Hurdles American Record in Miami

Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell has set a new American record in the 100m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track meet in Miami, finishing in 12.17 seconds. This marks the second-fastest time ever recorded in the event, where she narrowly beat fellow American Tia Jones.

The competition took place on a sweltering day at Ansin Sports Complex, benefiting from a maximum permissible tailwind of 2.0. Russell's exclamation of disbelief was evident as she celebrated her achievement.

In other highlights, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden claimed victory in the women's 100m with a time of 10.75 seconds, defying wind restrictions. The Grand Slam Track meet, celebrated for its competitive spirit, positions itself against the Diamond League as a new force in athletics.

