Legendary Coach Gregg Popovich Retires After 29 Seasons with the Spurs

Gregg Popovich, the legendary head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, has announced his retirement after an illustrious 29-year tenure. His leadership brought five NBA championships to the team, and he holds the title of the league's all-time wins leader.

Despite stepping down, Popovich will continue his association with the team as president. Mitch Johnson, who served as an assistant coach and filled in for Popovich during his absence, will now take over the coaching duties.

Popovich's career was marked by sustained success, including coaching the U.S. to an Olympic gold medal and nurturing numerous Hall of Famers. Known for his work ethic and profound impact, his influence extends beyond basketball, making him one of the sport's most revered figures.

