Legendary Coach Gregg Popovich Retires After 29 Seasons with the Spurs

Gregg Popovich stepped down as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, marking the end of a remarkable 29-year career. Under his leadership, the Spurs won five NBA championships, and Popovich became both the league's all-time wins leader and an Olympic gold medalist. He remains with the team as president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanantonio | Updated: 03-05-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 09:27 IST
Despite stepping down, Popovich will continue his association with the team as president. Mitch Johnson, who served as an assistant coach and filled in for Popovich during his absence, will now take over the coaching duties.

Popovich's career was marked by sustained success, including coaching the U.S. to an Olympic gold medal and nurturing numerous Hall of Famers. Known for his work ethic and profound impact, his influence extends beyond basketball, making him one of the sport's most revered figures.

