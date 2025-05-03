Avinash Sable Shines Despite Challenges in Diamond League

India's leading steeplechaser, Avinash Sable, showcased resilience at the Diamond League Meeting, finishing eighth with a time of 8:23.85 on Saturday.

Despite a slower performance compared to his previous race, Sable improved significantly on his 13th-place finish at the Xiamen Diamond League, where he clocked 8:22.59.

Abrham Sime of Ethiopia triumphed in the race, followed by Kenyans Edmund Serem and Simon Kiprop Koech. Sable, qualified for the upcoming World Championships, remains a strong contender on the global athletics stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)