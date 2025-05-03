Avinash Sable Shines Despite Challenges in Diamond League
India's prominent 3000m steeplechaser, Avinash Sable, secured an eighth-place finish with a timing of 8:23.85 in the Diamond League Meeting. His performance surpassed his prior results at the Xiamen Diamond League. The event saw Ethiopian Abrham Sime claim victory, while Sable eyes future championships.
India's leading steeplechaser, Avinash Sable, showcased resilience at the Diamond League Meeting, finishing eighth with a time of 8:23.85 on Saturday.
Despite a slower performance compared to his previous race, Sable improved significantly on his 13th-place finish at the Xiamen Diamond League, where he clocked 8:22.59.
Abrham Sime of Ethiopia triumphed in the race, followed by Kenyans Edmund Serem and Simon Kiprop Koech. Sable, qualified for the upcoming World Championships, remains a strong contender on the global athletics stage.
