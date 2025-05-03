Bridge Showdown: Semifinals Set at 8th All India Shree Cement Championship

The 8th All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship witnessed intense competition as Mavericks, Formidables, Rampage, and Team Monica Jajoo advanced to the semifinals. The Mavericks, with their international lineup, dominated the quarterfinals, outperforming Team Arun Jain with a score of 104-43 IMPs.

The defending champions, Formidables, showcased their prowess against Dhampur Sugar Mills. Despite a third-round challenge, they maintained a clear victory with a 68-45 IMPs finish. Meanwhile, Rampage overcame Chef's Table, sealing a 78-58 win despite a final-round setback.

Team Monica Jajoo won a closely contested match against E A Bridge, securing their spot in the semifinals. The championship's Match Point Pairs event also began on Saturday, with Pinaki Prasad & Satyabrata Mukherjee emerging as the frontrunners.

(With inputs from agencies.)