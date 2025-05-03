Left Menu

Aston Villa's Champions League Aspirations Soar

Aston Villa increased its chances for Champions League qualification by defeating Fulham 1-0 in a Premier League match. Youri Tielemans' header was decisive, bringing Villa to seventh place, level on points with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. Villa aims for a top-five finish with crucial games ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Aston Villa significantly improved its prospects of qualifying for the Champions League by defeating Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans' precise first-half header secured the victory at Villa Park, propelling the team to seventh place, equal on points with Chelsea in fifth and Nottingham Forest in sixth. The chase for a Champions League spot is intense, with just four points separating third-placed Manchester City and Villa.

In other Premier League action, Leicester secured its first win since January by overcoming Southampton 2-0, while Ipswich mounted an impressive comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Everton. Meanwhile, in the Championship, Manor Solomon's stoppage-time goal earned Leeds the title with a 2-1 victory over Plymouth, edging Burnley by goal difference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

