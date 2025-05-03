Aston Villa's Champions League Aspirations Soar

Aston Villa significantly improved its prospects of qualifying for the Champions League by defeating Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Youri Tielemans' precise first-half header secured the victory at Villa Park, propelling the team to seventh place, equal on points with Chelsea in fifth and Nottingham Forest in sixth. The chase for a Champions League spot is intense, with just four points separating third-placed Manchester City and Villa.

In other Premier League action, Leicester secured its first win since January by overcoming Southampton 2-0, while Ipswich mounted an impressive comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Everton. Meanwhile, in the Championship, Manor Solomon's stoppage-time goal earned Leeds the title with a 2-1 victory over Plymouth, edging Burnley by goal difference.

(With inputs from agencies.)