Romario Shepherd Sparks RCB Surge with Explosive IPL Knock

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Jacob Bethell vividly described the awe-inspiring performance of Romario Shepherd, whose explosive batting turned the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Shepherd's remarkable power-hitting, including consecutive sixes and a fortuitously edged four, electrified the crowd as RCB set the tone.

Shepherd continued his dominance, launching the ball into the stands against Khaleel and Pathirana, notching up a 50-run partnership in just 15 deliveries. His exceptional knock of 53 off 14 balls saw RCB amass a formidable 213/5. Despite Khaleel's brief comeback, Shepherd's unyielding assault, culminating with a massive six, left CSK reeling.

Reflecting on Shepherd's innings, Bethell praised the Caribbean's raw power and lauded Tim David's supportive role. Bethell also shared insights on his opening partnership with Cirat Kohli, noting their 97-run stand and Kohli's advice on the pitch conditions. Bethell expressed optimism about RCB's chances with a strong total, anticipating the impact of their spinners in the middle overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)