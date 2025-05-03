Left Menu

Romario Shepherd Sparks RCB Surge with Explosive IPL Knock

RCB's Romario Shepherd delivered a stunning innings against CSK in IPL 2025, scoring an unbeaten 53 from just 14 balls with spectacular sixes and fours. His efforts, alongside Tim David, propelled RCB to a substantial total of 213/5. Opener Jacob Bethell and Cirat Kohli laid a solid foundation with a 97-run partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:32 IST
Romario Shepherd Sparks RCB Surge with Explosive IPL Knock
Romario Shepherd (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Jacob Bethell vividly described the awe-inspiring performance of Romario Shepherd, whose explosive batting turned the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Shepherd's remarkable power-hitting, including consecutive sixes and a fortuitously edged four, electrified the crowd as RCB set the tone.

Shepherd continued his dominance, launching the ball into the stands against Khaleel and Pathirana, notching up a 50-run partnership in just 15 deliveries. His exceptional knock of 53 off 14 balls saw RCB amass a formidable 213/5. Despite Khaleel's brief comeback, Shepherd's unyielding assault, culminating with a massive six, left CSK reeling.

Reflecting on Shepherd's innings, Bethell praised the Caribbean's raw power and lauded Tim David's supportive role. Bethell also shared insights on his opening partnership with Cirat Kohli, noting their 97-run stand and Kohli's advice on the pitch conditions. Bethell expressed optimism about RCB's chances with a strong total, anticipating the impact of their spinners in the middle overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025