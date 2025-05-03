Left Menu

Rashid Khan's High-Flying Catch Secures Victory for Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan's spectacular catch turned the game in Gujarat Titans' favor against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL's 18th edition. Despite an off-day with the ball, Rashid's fielding brilliance and sprint improvements were crucial. Gujarat won by 38 runs, leveling with Mumbai Indians in points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:23 IST
Rashid Khan's High-Flying Catch Secures Victory for Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a thrilling encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 18th Indian Premier League edition, Gujarat Titans' star spinner Rashid Khan demonstrated his fielding prowess with a stunning catch that proved pivotal in their victory.

In pursuit of a daunting 225-run target, Sunrisers were dealt a significant blow when Rashid's electrifying effort on the field shifted momentum. On the fifth over's third delivery, Travis Head's misjudged aerial attempt fell into Rashid's determined grasp after a well-timed sprint and dive.

Despite a challenging day with the ball, as he conceded 50 runs with no wickets, Rashid's fielding heroics—thanks to recent sprint improvements—set the stage for a 38-run triumph. The win positions Gujarat Titans alongside table-toppers Mumbai Indians, both sharing 14 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

