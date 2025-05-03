Punjab's Youth Empowerment: Sports Clubs as Catalysts for Change

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, revealed plans on Saturday to establish sports clubs in every village across Punjab. This initiative aims to engage youth in positive activities and divert them from drug use.

Speaking at the youth club leadership program via video conference, Kejriwal praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for motivating youth by celebrating historical figures like Shaheed Bhagat Singh. These clubs will offer modern sports facilities, providing young individuals with opportunities to excel in athletics and more.

Kejriwal highlighted past initiatives in Delhi, such as the Business Blasters Programme, which fostered entrepreneurial skills among students. He emphasized the role of youth clubs in empowering young people through sports, education, and rehabilitation, facilitating the state's path towards becoming drug-free and progressive.

(With inputs from agencies.)