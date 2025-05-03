Left Menu

Punjab's Youth Empowerment: Sports Clubs as Catalysts for Change

Arvind Kejriwal announced the establishment of sports clubs in Punjab villages to engage youth in constructive activities, aiming to deter drug use. Equipped with modern facilities, these clubs promote excellence in athletics and entrepreneurship, contributing to a healthier society by channeling youth energy into beneficial endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhshankar | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:40 IST
Punjab's Youth Empowerment: Sports Clubs as Catalysts for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, revealed plans on Saturday to establish sports clubs in every village across Punjab. This initiative aims to engage youth in positive activities and divert them from drug use.

Speaking at the youth club leadership program via video conference, Kejriwal praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for motivating youth by celebrating historical figures like Shaheed Bhagat Singh. These clubs will offer modern sports facilities, providing young individuals with opportunities to excel in athletics and more.

Kejriwal highlighted past initiatives in Delhi, such as the Business Blasters Programme, which fostered entrepreneurial skills among students. He emphasized the role of youth clubs in empowering young people through sports, education, and rehabilitation, facilitating the state's path towards becoming drug-free and progressive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025