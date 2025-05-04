Thriller at IPL: RCB Edges Out CSK by Two Runs

In a high-stakes IPL encounter, Chennai Super Kings narrowly missed victory, losing by two runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite stellar efforts from Ayush Mhatre, who hit 94, and Ravindra Jadeja, who remained unbeaten with 77, CSK couldn't complete the chase of 214 runs. The match culminated with a tense last-ball finish, highlighting CSK's challenges in converting crucial shots.

Captain MS Dhoni took responsibility for the defeat, admitting his struggle to ease the pressure during a decisive stage of the game. He emphasized the need for his team's batters to improve their technique against low-full tosses—a shot not mastered by all. Even with a formidable batting line-up, CSK fell short in the final moments.

RCB's success was attributed to a solid performance from their batters and a strategic decision to let Yash Dayal bowl the final over. The all-rounder Romario Shepherd's explosive 53 not out, achieved with remarkable power hitting, underscored RCB's depth and precision, ultimately making the difference in this thrilling IPL fixture.

