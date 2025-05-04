Al-Ahli's Triumphant Journey: From Relegation to Asian Champions

Coach Matthias Jaissle credits the fervent dedication of Al-Ahli supporters for the club's ascent to the Asian Champions League Elite, just two years after competing in Saudi Arabia's second division.

A dynamic atmosphere at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium propelled Al-Ahli to a 2-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale, earning them a place alongside Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal as regional champions. "It's a crazy journey," commented Jaissle on the club's remarkable resurgence.

Significant investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in 2023 and key player acquisitions bolstered Al-Ahli's ranks. Despite challenging past seasons, Al-Ahli clinched the continental title with an unbeaten record, overcoming formidable rivals and delivering a historic achievement for the club and its ardent fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)