Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Sports with New Khelo India Hall

A new Khelo India multipurpose hall has been inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh's Kamle district by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. This facility, built at a cost of Rs 8 crore, aims to enhance sports infrastructure and training for young athletes, promoting grassroots sports development in the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:17 IST
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the event (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In a substantial enhancement to sports infrastructure in the Northeast, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the Khelo India multipurpose hall in Arunachal Pradesh's Kamle district on Saturday. The inauguration event witnessed the presence of State Ministers Kento Jini and Nyato Dukam, alongside MLA 25th Raga, Rotom Tebin.

The state-of-the-art facility was fully funded by the Central Government, amounting to Rs 8 crore. It is designed to offer cutting-edge infrastructure and training to promote grassroots sports in the region, as stated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The hall comes equipped with modern amenities and will host a range of indoor sports like boxing, badminton, judo, and more, aimed at enabling local athletes to train professionally and participate in national and global competitions.

During the ceremony, Minister Mandaviya reiterated the Government of India's dedication to inclusive sports development, particularly in remote areas. He stated, "This initiative mirrors our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to unearth talent from every part of the nation. Arunachal Pradesh holds significant potential, and with these facilities, we seek to provide opportunities for the youth to excel in sports and contribute to nation-building." He also engaged with local youths and athletes, motivating them to utilize the facility fully. Moreover, the importance of integrating fitness, sports, and discipline into the daily routine, especially among the young, was underscored by the Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

